Scoop: the Bachelor - Season Premiere...

Scoop: the Bachelor - Season Premiere on Abc - Monday, January 2, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

How could one man endure so much heartache? Ask controversial fan favorite Nick Viall, who has had his heart broken by Bachelorettes Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe, and failed to find his soul mate on "Bachelor in Paradise." Now Nick is the one giving out the roses and ready for his happily ever after - but will he find the love of his life? Nick begins his pursuit of his soul mate, as 30 beautiful, accomplished women join him on the highly anticipated 21st season premiere of "The Bachelor," MONDAY, JANUARY 2 , on the ABC Television Network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukesha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ... Dec 18 Jordan 2
Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec 16 natureboy 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Dec 16 Brown 2
Anyone heard this Nov '16 GE guy 1
We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote! Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
New Berlin Music Selection (Aug '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 15
News Halton Regional council joins those opposed to ... Oct '16 developers rule 1
See all Waukesha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukesha Forum Now

Waukesha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukesha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Waukesha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,366

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC