Scoop: the Bachelor - Season Premiere on Abc - Monday, January 2, 2017

How could one man endure so much heartache? Ask controversial fan favorite Nick Viall, who has had his heart broken by Bachelorettes Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe, and failed to find his soul mate on "Bachelor in Paradise." Now Nick is the one giving out the roses and ready for his happily ever after - but will he find the love of his life? Nick begins his pursuit of his soul mate, as 30 beautiful, accomplished women join him on the highly anticipated 21st season premiere of "The Bachelor," MONDAY, JANUARY 2 , on the ABC Television Network.

