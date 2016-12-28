More
In July of 2015, Governor Scott Walker announced his candidacy for president at an event in Waukesha. His campaign ended two months later, with Walker eventually endorsing Senator Ted Cruz in March, one week before the Wisconsin presidential primary in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec 18
|Jordan
|2
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 16
|natureboy
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec 16
|Brown
|2
|Anyone heard this
|Nov '16
|GE guy
|1
|We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote!
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|New Berlin Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Halton Regional council joins those opposed to ...
|Oct '16
|developers rule
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC