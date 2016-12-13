All Waukesha County Household Hazardous Waste Collection sites will be closed during the months of December and January 2017, with the exception of the Menomonee Falls site. Holiday closings at household hazardous waste sites All Waukesha County Household Hazardous Waste Collection sites will be closed during the months of December and January 2017, with the exception of the Menomonee Falls site.

