hatchet killing case could end soon
Waukesha hatchet killing case could end soon Philip Holland's case might be wrapping up soon. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/crime/2016/12/13/holland-homicide-case-update/95343230/ The case of a Waukesha man accused of bludgeoning another man to death with a hatchet over a disagreement apparently stoked by "male ego" could soon conclude.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec 18
|Jordan
|2
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 16
|natureboy
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec 16
|Brown
|2
|Anyone heard this
|Nov '16
|GE guy
|1
|We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote!
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|New Berlin Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Halton Regional council joins those opposed to ...
|Oct '16
|developers rule
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC