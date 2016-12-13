An employment fair is set for 3 p.m. Dec. 15 and 8 a.m. Dec. 20, at La Casa de Esperanza - Cafe Esperanza, 410 Arcadian Ave, Waukesha. Employment fair at La Casa de Esperanza Dec. 15, 20 An employment fair is set for 3 p.m. Dec. 15 and 8 a.m. Dec. 20, at La Casa de Esperanza - Cafe Esperanza, 410 Arcadian Ave, Waukesha.

