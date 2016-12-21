Dairy equipment supplier Sprinkman opens new headquarters

From left: Paul Decker , Paul Farrow , Jen Sprinkman, Sara Sprinkman, Donna Sprinkman, Bob Sprinkman, Brian Sprinkman , Shawn Reilly , Suzanne Kelley W.M. Sprinkman Corp. held a grand opening celebration of its new headquarters on Dec. 9 in Waukesha, Wis. The company, which engineers process equipment for the food and beverage industry, also expanded its plant operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Foods.