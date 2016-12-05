ABC dishes juicy details about upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
As 2016 comes to a close, the American people can rest easy knowing their suffering is nearly over: "The Bachelor" is about to return. ABC announced Monday that the landmark dating reality show would be returning for its 21st season on Jan. 2 with 30 beautiful, accomplished women competing for the love of one beautiful, probably employed man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec 18
|Jordan
|2
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 16
|natureboy
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec 16
|Brown
|2
|Anyone heard this
|Nov '16
|GE guy
|1
|We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote!
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|New Berlin Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Halton Regional council joins those opposed to ...
|Oct '16
|developers rule
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC