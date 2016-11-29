Fresh off filming 'The Bachelor,' Nick Viall returns to Chicago
Viall, who stars in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor," was spotted dining with three other men, including his "Bachelor in Paradise" castmate Evan Bass. Bass was in town for Sunday's Bears game against the Tennessee Titans, which he attended with fiancee Carly Waddell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukesha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waukesha sex sting nabs four suspects at three ...
|Dec 18
|Jordan
|2
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 16
|natureboy
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Dec 16
|Brown
|2
|Anyone heard this
|Nov '16
|GE guy
|1
|We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote!
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|New Berlin Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Halton Regional council joins those opposed to ...
|Oct '16
|developers rule
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukesha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC