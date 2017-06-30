Waukegan Park District raises $3,700 for Habitat for Humanity Home in Waukegan
Waukegan Park District Recreation Supervisor Jennifer Dumas, second from left, presents a check for $3,700 to Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Julie Donovan, along with Waukegan firefighter Justin Johnson, left, and Fire Marshal Bryan LaManna with his two children. On June 15, the Waukegan Park District presented a check for $3,700 to Habitat for Humanity Lake County for a home in Waukegan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|Jun 28
|Ramsey
|45
|Wooden Crosses/ Religous on Lewis Ave. in Zion (May '07)
|Jun 25
|Senior
|7
|The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12)
|Jun 22
|Darren
|20
|Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Unk
|59
|Zion township
|May '17
|ninteen forty five
|3
|Whos that girl
|May '17
|Well then
|2
|Defense wants DNA banned in trial over notoriou...
|May '17
|AIGO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC