Waukegan Park District raises $3,700 for Habitat for Humanity Home in Waukegan

Waukegan Park District Recreation Supervisor Jennifer Dumas, second from left, presents a check for $3,700 to Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Julie Donovan, along with Waukegan firefighter Justin Johnson, left, and Fire Marshal Bryan LaManna with his two children. On June 15, the Waukegan Park District presented a check for $3,700 to Habitat for Humanity Lake County for a home in Waukegan.

