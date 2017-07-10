The Latest: Cessna plane fell apart in the air in Wisconsin
National Transportation Safety Board Eric Weiss said Monday the debris from the plane crash suggests there was an "in-flight break up." NTSB investigators say there was a discussion between the pilot of the plane and air traffic controllers about "local weather phenomenon" shortly before the crash at 3:21 a.m. Saturday.
