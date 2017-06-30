Schneider hosting health care roundtable Friday
U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Democrat from Deerfield, will host a community roundtable discussion on health care Friday at Waukegan High School. The event will focus on the efforts underway in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and what that would mean for Illinois residents.
