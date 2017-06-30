Look for 'Pieces of the Past' in Waukegan
Members of the Waukegan Historical Society recently presented the "Pieces of the Past" exhibit to the Waukegan Park District as a 100th birthday gift. From left: Waukegan History Museum Supervisor Ty Rohrer, Waukegan Historical Society President Harry Came and Waukegan Park Board President George Bridges Jr. The exhibit celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Waukegan Park District.
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|Jun 28
|Ramsey
|45
|Wooden Crosses/ Religous on Lewis Ave. in Zion (May '07)
|Jun 25
|Senior
|7
|The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12)
|Jun 22
|Darren
|20
|Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Unk
|59
|Zion township
|May '17
|ninteen forty five
|3
|Whos that girl
|May '17
|Well then
|2
|Defense wants DNA banned in trial over notoriou...
|May '17
|AIGO
|1
