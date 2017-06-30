Look for 'Pieces of the Past' in Waukegan

Members of the Waukegan Historical Society recently presented the "Pieces of the Past" exhibit to the Waukegan Park District as a 100th birthday gift. From left: Waukegan History Museum Supervisor Ty Rohrer, Waukegan Historical Society President Harry Came and Waukegan Park Board President George Bridges Jr. The exhibit celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Waukegan Park District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.