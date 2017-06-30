Deadline Friday for Lake County asses...

Deadline Friday for Lake County assessment freeze

Read more: Daily Herald

The deadline to complete the 2017 Senior Citizen Assessment Freeze Application for taxes payable in 2018 is Friday, July 7. The program "freezes" the equalized assessed value generally at a level the year before someone applies and qualifies. This exemption is not a tax freeze or a tax reduction and does not protect against increased taxes due to tax rate increases.

