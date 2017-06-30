Deadline Friday for Lake County assessment freeze
The deadline to complete the 2017 Senior Citizen Assessment Freeze Application for taxes payable in 2018 is Friday, July 7. The program "freezes" the equalized assessed value generally at a level the year before someone applies and qualifies. This exemption is not a tax freeze or a tax reduction and does not protect against increased taxes due to tax rate increases.
