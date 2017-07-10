Civil War Days return to Lake County

Civil War Days return to Lake County

Wednesday Jul 5

The Lake County Forest Preserve District will host the annual Civil War Days encampment Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, at Lakewood Forest Preserve. Events run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

