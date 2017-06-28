Waukegan Scoop has cruisin', carnival...

Waukegan Scoop has cruisin', carnival, music

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

When Gerry Cook attended Waukegan High School in the middle 1960s, he went scooping down Sheridan Road on Fridays and Saturday nights with his buddies in their cars. Cook went off to college; the scoop went out of favor, and kids started going to the mall instead of cruising the streets with their cars, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wooden Crosses/ Religous on Lewis Ave. in Zion (May '07) Jun 25 Senior 7
The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12) Jun 22 Darren 20
News $3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08) Jun 16 Unknown 44
News Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08) May '17 Unk 59
Zion township May '17 ninteen forty five 3
Whos that girl May '17 Well then 2
News Defense wants DNA banned in trial over notoriou... May '17 AIGO 1
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,913 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC