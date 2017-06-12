Waukegan man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of her daughter

A 25-year-old Waukegan man pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder for gunning down his girlfriend in front of her daughter in January 2015. Roberto C. Romero, of the 400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, faces 30 to 60 years in prison when Judge Daniel Shanes sentences him July 19. Two additional counts of first-degree murder were dismissed in exchange for the guilty plea.

