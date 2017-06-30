Waukegan man gets 16 years in prison for killing cousin
Juan Guajardo was sentenced to 16 years in state prison Wednesday for the 2014 murder of one cousin and the nonfatal stabbing of another. A Waukegan man who stabbed one cousin to death and seriously injured another in 2014 was sentenced to 16 years in prison Wednesday.
