University Center could close because of Illinois budget crisis
As a first-generation college student with a full-time job and living in Lake Villa with her immigrant parents, heading across the state seemed impossible. Just trying to explain going away for college to her parents, who lived in Macedonia before moving to America, was difficult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|Jun 28
|Ramsey
|45
|Wooden Crosses/ Religous on Lewis Ave. in Zion (May '07)
|Jun 25
|Senior
|7
|The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12)
|Jun 22
|Darren
|20
|Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Unk
|59
|Zion township
|May '17
|ninteen forty five
|3
|Whos that girl
|May '17
|Well then
|2
|Defense wants DNA banned in trial over notoriou...
|May '17
|AIGO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC