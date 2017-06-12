Spring Grove man charged with DUI in fatal Waukegan crash
A Spring Grove man faces DUI charges in connection with an auto accident in Waukegan that killed the passenger in his vehicle, according to Waukegan police. Max Barraza, 27, of Spring Grove, is being held in Lake County jail on charges of DUI and aggravated DUI.
