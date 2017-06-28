Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake County IL until

* Locations impacted include Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Highland Park, Vernon Hills, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Deerfield, Antioch and Beach Park. Including the following interstates I-94 between mile markers 1 and 26. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 26. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding.

