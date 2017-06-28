Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake ...

Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake County IL until

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

* Locations impacted include Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Highland Park, Vernon Hills, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Deerfield, Antioch and Beach Park. Including the following interstates I-94 between mile markers 1 and 26. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 26. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08) 12 min Ramsey 45
Wooden Crosses/ Religous on Lewis Ave. in Zion (May '07) Jun 25 Senior 7
The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12) Jun 22 Darren 20
News Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08) May '17 Unk 59
Zion township May '17 ninteen forty five 3
Whos that girl May '17 Well then 2
News Defense wants DNA banned in trial over notoriou... May '17 AIGO 1
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,249 • Total comments across all topics: 282,096,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC