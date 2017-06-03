Research: Lake Michigan shore erosion could be accelerating
Erosion along shores of Lake Michigan in Chicago's northern suburbs has been an issue for decades, but new research indicates it could be accelerating. Eighty years of aerial and satellite imagery taken over Illinois' northern lakefront reveals that some stretches of shoreline are retreating at unprecedented rates, the Chicago Tribune reported .
