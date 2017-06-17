Police seek help in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Waukegan

Waukegan police are seeking the public's help in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man early Friday morning. Robert J. Gordonas, of Waukegan, was found shot about 4:10 a.m. in the courtyard of the Woodland Village Apartment complex in the 2400 block of Dugdale Road in Waukegan, a police department news release said.

