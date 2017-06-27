Police: Man had sex with underage gir...

Police: Man had sex with underage girl at Waukegan hotel

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Daily Herald

A Lake County man faces charges after police said he had sex with an underage girl at a Waukegan hotel. Steve W. Spoerl, 53, of the 24700 block of West Townline Road near Round Lake, was arrested Monday at his house after an extensive investigation, Lake County sheriff's police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08) 9 hr Ramsey 45
Wooden Crosses/ Religous on Lewis Ave. in Zion (May '07) Jun 25 Senior 7
The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12) Jun 22 Darren 20
News Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08) May '17 Unk 59
Zion township May '17 ninteen forty five 3
Whos that girl May '17 Well then 2
News Defense wants DNA banned in trial over notoriou... May '17 AIGO 1
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,086 • Total comments across all topics: 282,105,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC