Police: Man had sex with underage girl at Waukegan hotel
A Lake County man faces charges after police said he had sex with an underage girl at a Waukegan hotel. Steve W. Spoerl, 53, of the 24700 block of West Townline Road near Round Lake, was arrested Monday at his house after an extensive investigation, Lake County sheriff's police said.
