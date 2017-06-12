Police ID 2 men fatally shot in Kenosha home
Authorities on Thursday identified the men as 23-year-old Brian Baldwin of Kenosha and 23-year-old Anthony Kerrill of Waukegan, Illinois. Police were called about shots fired around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
