Man Sexually Abused Girl He Met on App: Sheriff's Office
Steve W. Spoerl, of unincorporated Round Lake, was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of child pornography. A suburban man has been charged with sexually abusing a child he met on a social media app, authorities said Friday.
