Lake County offering amnesty for unpaid traffic fines
Drivers with unpaid fines and court costs from traffic violations in Lake County will get a financial break -- and perhaps a return of their driving privileges -- when county officials offer a one-week amnesty next month. Dubbed "Operation Green Light," the program will allow fined drivers to avoid collection fees and interest if they pay their original costs between July 17 and July 21. Payments can be made over the phone or at courthouses in Waukegan, Mundelein, Park City and Round Lake Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|Jun 16
|Unknown
|44
|Wooden Crosses/ Religous on Lewis Ave. in Zion (May '07)
|Jun 14
|Maggie
|6
|Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08)
|May 27
|Unk
|59
|The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12)
|May 25
|Anonymous
|19
|Zion township
|May 20
|ninteen forty five
|3
|Whos that girl
|May '17
|Well then
|2
|Defense wants DNA banned in trial over notoriou...
|May '17
|AIGO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC