Lake County offering amnesty for unpaid traffic fines

Drivers with unpaid fines and court costs from traffic violations in Lake County will get a financial break -- and perhaps a return of their driving privileges -- when county officials offer a one-week amnesty next month. Dubbed "Operation Green Light," the program will allow fined drivers to avoid collection fees and interest if they pay their original costs between July 17 and July 21. Payments can be made over the phone or at courthouses in Waukegan, Mundelein, Park City and Round Lake Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.