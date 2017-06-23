iBIO Institute EDUCATE Center Keeps Local Youth Exploring This Summer Through STEMGirls Summer Camp
The Summer Camp, held in Waukegan, will enhance summer STEM exploration for the 3rd-8th grade participants. Camp programming consists of fun hands-on activities, sessions with STEM professionals and field trips.
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12)
|17 hr
|Darren
|20
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|Jun 16
|Unknown
|44
|Wooden Crosses/ Religous on Lewis Ave. in Zion (May '07)
|Jun 14
|Maggie
|6
|Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08)
|May 27
|Unk
|59
|Zion township
|May '17
|ninteen forty five
|3
|Whos that girl
|May '17
|Well then
|2
|Defense wants DNA banned in trial over notoriou...
|May '17
|AIGO
|1
