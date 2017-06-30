Husband, wife arrested in Vernon Hills drug bust
A Lake County couple and a housemate are facing felony drug charges after police say officers found marijuana, cannabis plants and cocaine during a well-being check at a Vernon Hills home Tuesday morning. The discovery came after officers found 33-year-old Dmitry A. Kolesnikov disoriented and apparently under the influence of alcohol when called to his home in the 300 block of Cherry Valley Road about 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
