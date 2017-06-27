Grayslake man killed when struck by S...

Grayslake man killed when struck by SUV identified

The Lake County coroner's office on Tuesday identified Ryan Miller, 39, as the Grayslake man killed Sunday night when he was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross a Waukegan road. "The preliminary results of the autopsy confirm that his cause of death is due to multiple traumatic injuries," Coroner Howard Cooper said in a news release.

