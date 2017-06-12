EmpoweRun 5K raises $68,000 for A Safe Place
The fifth annual EmpoweRun 5K raised almost $68,000 for A Safe Place. The 5K, held May 6, had more than 400 participants running, jogging, and walking the trails of Independence Grove in Libertyville.
