County gives break to drivers who didn't pay parking tickets
Lake County is offering a break to motorists who let the deadline to pay their traffic tickets come and go. People who've received parking tickets in the northeastern Illinois county are being given the chance to settle up for the original cost of the tickets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|Jun 16
|Unknown
|44
|Wooden Crosses/ Religous on Lewis Ave. in Zion (May '07)
|Jun 14
|Maggie
|6
|Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08)
|May 27
|Unk
|59
|The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12)
|May 25
|Anonymous
|19
|Zion township
|May 20
|ninteen forty five
|3
|Whos that girl
|May '17
|Well then
|2
|Defense wants DNA banned in trial over notoriou...
|May '17
|AIGO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC