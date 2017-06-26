7-week-old scratched in fall

7-week-old scratched in fall

A seven-week-old infant boy was taken to the hospital for observation after falling into a bush while being held by his mother outside a home near Gurnee, fire officials say. The accident happened at 8:34 p.m. in the 13200 block of Tyler Avenue in an unincorporated area near Gurnee, Battalion Chief Bob Heraver said.

