GLGA Recognizes Outstanding Craftsmanship

May 26, 2017 - The Great Lakes Graphics Association held its annual Graphics Excellence Awards Celebrations on May 24, 2017. The Celebrations are the culmination of the annual GEA competition, which recognizes companies throughout Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin for superb craftsmanship in the design, creation and production of outstanding printed projects they produce for their customers.

