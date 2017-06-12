GLGA Recognizes Outstanding Craftsmanship
May 26, 2017 - The Great Lakes Graphics Association held its annual Graphics Excellence Awards Celebrations on May 24, 2017. The Celebrations are the culmination of the annual GEA competition, which recognizes companies throughout Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin for superb craftsmanship in the design, creation and production of outstanding printed projects they produce for their customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$3.5 Million Bond In Deadly Waukegan Gang Shooting (Jun '08)
|Jun 16
|Unknown
|44
|Wooden Crosses/ Religous on Lewis Ave. in Zion (May '07)
|Jun 14
|Maggie
|6
|Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08)
|May 27
|Unk
|59
|The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12)
|May 25
|Anonymous
|19
|Zion township
|May 20
|ninteen forty five
|3
|Whos that girl
|May '17
|Well then
|2
|Defense wants DNA banned in trial over notoriou...
|May '17
|AIGO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC