Weekend picks: Catch Marlon Wayans' standup at the Genesee
If you only know actor and writer Marlon Wayans from film and TV projects like "Fifty Shades of Black" or "In Living Color," come see how unfiltered he can be while doing standup at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $29-$59.
