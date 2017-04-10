Weekend picks: Catch Marlon Wayans' s...

Weekend picks: Catch Marlon Wayans' standup at the Genesee

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Herald

If you only know actor and writer Marlon Wayans from film and TV projects like "Fifty Shades of Black" or "In Living Color," come see how unfiltered he can be while doing standup at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $29-$59.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
strange 18 hr eddy 1
The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12) Thu Ghostbuster 16
Local Politics Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14) Mar 29 Livinamerica 14
Waukegan’s ties to Mexican town may be tested u... Mar 25 keepinithonest 1
Buy an illegal passport with a chili mac at Ste... Mar 23 Nuri Harrigan dik... 1
Oral sex Mar 22 bustanut 3
Waukegan steel Mar '17 Hugh Girrod 2
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,448 • Total comments across all topics: 280,287,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC