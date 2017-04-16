Waukegan students chosen for superintendent advisory council

A new superintendent advisory council in Waukegan District 60 is made up of junior April Barrera, sophomore Aurora Flores Gaytan, sophomore Cesar Moino-Guzman, sophomore Rejanae Jemerson, senior Misael Martinez-Tolentino and senior Carson Newsome from Waukegan High School's Washington campus; sophomore Alex Galvez, sophomore Thomas Morris, senior Soubrette Johnson, sophomore Scarlet Mencia-Cardoza, freshman Melisa Nunez Garcia and senior Kyra Stiver from Brookside campus; sixth-grader Brian Botero from Abbott Middle School; sixth-grader Celeste Esparza from Juarez Middle School; seventh-graders Santiago Garcia and Milan Moore from Benny Middle School; sixth-grader Kaleyana Jones from Webster Middle School; and sixth-grader Edward Taylor and eighth-grader Mahira Shujathullah from Jefferson Middle School.

