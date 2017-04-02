Waukegan Port District eyes upgrades ...

Waukegan Port District eyes upgrades to lead lakefront redevelopment

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A view of the Waukegan Yacht Club in the back from the port authority's north harbor. A blueprint to jump-start year-round activity with businesses and events that cater to residents and tourists who visit Waukegan's harbor and marina is its final stages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12) Mar 29 Livinamerica 14
Local Politics Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14) Mar 29 Livinamerica 14
Waukegan’s ties to Mexican town may be tested u... Mar 25 keepinithonest 1
Buy an illegal passport with a chili mac at Ste... Mar 23 Nuri Harrigan dik... 1
Oral sex Mar 22 bustanut 3
Waukegan steel Mar 13 Hugh Girrod 2
comment Mar 7 dislodged 1
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lake County was issued at April 02 at 3:45AM CDT

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,050 • Total comments across all topics: 280,006,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC