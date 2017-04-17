Waukegan police seek armed robbery suspect
Police responded about 9:30 a.m. to the Metro PCS store in the 1300 block of N. Lewis Avenue for a reported armed robbery. Police said an employee said a heavy set black male entered the store and showed a knife and took cash.
