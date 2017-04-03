Wadsworth Road public meeting April 19
An open house focused on Wadsworth Road's intersections with Dilleys Road and Kilbourne Road will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Mark's Church, 3350 N. Delany Road, Waukegan. The purpose of the event is to present the preferred alternative for the two intersections and gather public feedback, according to the Lake County Division of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12)
|Mar 29
|Livinamerica
|14
|Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14)
|Mar 29
|Livinamerica
|14
|Waukegan’s ties to Mexican town may be tested u...
|Mar 25
|keepinithonest
|1
|Buy an illegal passport with a chili mac at Ste...
|Mar 23
|Nuri Harrigan dik...
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 22
|bustanut
|3
|Waukegan steel
|Mar 13
|Hugh Girrod
|2
|comment
|Mar '17
|dislodged
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC