Wadsworth Road public meeting April 19

An open house focused on Wadsworth Road's intersections with Dilleys Road and Kilbourne Road will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Mark's Church, 3350 N. Delany Road, Waukegan. The purpose of the event is to present the preferred alternative for the two intersections and gather public feedback, according to the Lake County Division of Transportation.

