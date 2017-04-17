Mundelein mayor's race could be decided Tuesday
Holly Kim, left, and Steve Lentz, right, could learn Tuesday who has won their tightly contested race for Mundelein mayor Tuesday could be the day Holly Kim and Steve Lentz learn which of them won Mundelein's tightly contested mayoral race in the April 4 election. Starting at noon, employees in the Lake County clerk's office in Waukegan will prepare and then count ballots that were mailed to the office by Election Day but arrived afterward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cougar Sighting Reported In Gurnee (Apr '08)
|Mon
|One Hung Low
|9
|The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 15
|isleofkong
|17
|strange
|Apr 13
|eddy
|1
|Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14)
|Mar 29
|Livinamerica
|14
|Waukegan’s ties to Mexican town may be tested u...
|Mar 25
|keepinithonest
|1
|Buy an illegal passport with a chili mac at Ste...
|Mar 23
|Nuri Harrigan dik...
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 22
|bustanut
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC