Mundelein mayor's race could be decided Tuesday

Holly Kim, left, and Steve Lentz, right, could learn Tuesday who has won their tightly contested race for Mundelein mayor Tuesday could be the day Holly Kim and Steve Lentz learn which of them won Mundelein's tightly contested mayoral race in the April 4 election. Starting at noon, employees in the Lake County clerk's office in Waukegan will prepare and then count ballots that were mailed to the office by Election Day but arrived afterward.

