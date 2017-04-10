Lake County leaders sign off on courthouse project milestone
Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor joined fellow county officials and leaders of the legal community Tuesday to celebrate the reaching of a key milestone in the $112 million expansion of the county courthouse. A "Topping Out" ceremony marked the placement of the final beam atop a new eight-story tower being built adjacent to the current county court facility in Waukegan.
