Lake County leaders sign off on court...

Lake County leaders sign off on courthouse project milestone

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor joined fellow county officials and leaders of the legal community Tuesday to celebrate the reaching of a key milestone in the $112 million expansion of the county courthouse. A "Topping Out" ceremony marked the placement of the final beam atop a new eight-story tower being built adjacent to the current county court facility in Waukegan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12) Mar 29 Livinamerica 14
Local Politics Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14) Mar 29 Livinamerica 14
Waukegan’s ties to Mexican town may be tested u... Mar 25 keepinithonest 1
Buy an illegal passport with a chili mac at Ste... Mar 23 Nuri Harrigan dik... 1
Oral sex Mar 22 bustanut 3
Waukegan steel Mar '17 Hugh Girrod 2
comment Mar '17 dislodged 1
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,557 • Total comments across all topics: 280,255,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC