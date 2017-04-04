Lake Co. Clerk: Voter turnout might be up over past consolidated elections
The entrance to Gurnee Village Hall, an official polling place, is lined with signs but not a lot of people on Tuesday, April 4. The entrance to Gurnee Village Hall, an official polling place, is lined with signs but not a lot of people on Tuesday, April 4. Coming on the heels of one of the most contentious presidential races ever, polling places in Lake County weren't exactly booming for Tuesday's consolidated election, featuring primarily municipal, township and school board races. "I sense the turnout will be a little bit higher than the elections two and four years ago," Wyckoff said, basing her assessment partly on an increase in early voting and vote-by-mail ballots in this election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12)
|Mar 29
|Livinamerica
|14
|Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14)
|Mar 29
|Livinamerica
|14
|Waukegan’s ties to Mexican town may be tested u...
|Mar 25
|keepinithonest
|1
|Buy an illegal passport with a chili mac at Ste...
|Mar 23
|Nuri Harrigan dik...
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 22
|bustanut
|3
|Waukegan steel
|Mar 13
|Hugh Girrod
|2
|comment
|Mar 7
|dislodged
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC