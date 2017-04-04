Lake Co. Clerk: Voter turnout might b...

Lake Co. Clerk: Voter turnout might be up over past consolidated elections

The entrance to Gurnee Village Hall, an official polling place, is lined with signs but not a lot of people on Tuesday, April 4. The entrance to Gurnee Village Hall, an official polling place, is lined with signs but not a lot of people on Tuesday, April 4. Coming on the heels of one of the most contentious presidential races ever, polling places in Lake County weren't exactly booming for Tuesday's consolidated election, featuring primarily municipal, township and school board races. "I sense the turnout will be a little bit higher than the elections two and four years ago," Wyckoff said, basing her assessment partly on an increase in early voting and vote-by-mail ballots in this election.

