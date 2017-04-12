Fox Lake cop widow's lawyer: She 'may have been negligent' but broke no law
Melodie Gliniewicz exits the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan in February 2016. The widow of Fox Lake police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12)
|Mar 29
|Livinamerica
|14
|Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14)
|Mar 29
|Livinamerica
|14
|Waukegan’s ties to Mexican town may be tested u...
|Mar 25
|keepinithonest
|1
|Buy an illegal passport with a chili mac at Ste...
|Mar 23
|Nuri Harrigan dik...
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 22
|bustanut
|3
|Waukegan steel
|Mar 13
|Hugh Girrod
|2
|comment
|Mar '17
|dislodged
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC