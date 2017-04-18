Firefighters face off in charity hockey game
Gurnee and Waukegan firefighters will face off in a fundraising hockey game Saturday, April 22, to benefit Lake County Habitat for Humanity and a Waukegan family supported by the organization. Although hosted by the Waukegan Park District, the game will be at 6:15 p.m. at the RecPlex Ice Arena, 9900 Terwall Terrace in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.
