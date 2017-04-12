FEDS: Zion Men Linked To ISIS
Two men from north suburban Zion were arrested Wednesday on a federal complaint charging them with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS. Federal officials say 35-year-old Joseph D. Jones, also known as "Yusuf Abdulhaqq," and 35-year-old Edward Schimenti, also known as "Abdul Wali," are charged with conspiring to knowingly provide and attempt to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham.
