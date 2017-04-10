Family of Illinois man shot by St. Pa...

Family of Illinois man shot by St. Paul police files lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Post-Bulletin

The family of a black Illinois man killed by St. Paul police last month is suing the city and the officers, saying his shooting was unjustified and an example of how African-Americans comprise a disproportionate share of those who die in encounters with the department. Cordale Quinn Handy, of Waukegan, Illinois, died March 15. Authorities have said the 29-year-old pointed a gun at police officers responding to a domestic incident before he was shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12) 7 hr isleofkong 17
News Cougar Sighting Reported In Gurnee (Apr '08) 7 hr damncubsfan 6
strange Apr 13 eddy 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14) Mar 29 Livinamerica 14
Waukegan’s ties to Mexican town may be tested u... Mar 25 keepinithonest 1
Buy an illegal passport with a chili mac at Ste... Mar 23 Nuri Harrigan dik... 1
Oral sex Mar 22 bustanut 3
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,262 • Total comments across all topics: 280,318,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC