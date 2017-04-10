Family of Illinois man shot by St. Paul police files lawsuit
The family of a black Illinois man killed by St. Paul police last month is suing the city and the officers, saying his shooting was unjustified and an example of how African-Americans comprise a disproportionate share of those who die in encounters with the department. Cordale Quinn Handy, of Waukegan, Illinois, died March 15. Authorities have said the 29-year-old pointed a gun at police officers responding to a domestic incident before he was shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|isleofkong
|17
|Cougar Sighting Reported In Gurnee (Apr '08)
|7 hr
|damncubsfan
|6
|strange
|Apr 13
|eddy
|1
|Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14)
|Mar 29
|Livinamerica
|14
|Waukegan’s ties to Mexican town may be tested u...
|Mar 25
|keepinithonest
|1
|Buy an illegal passport with a chili mac at Ste...
|Mar 23
|Nuri Harrigan dik...
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 22
|bustanut
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC