Family of Illinois man shot by St. Paul police files lawsuit

The family of a black Illinois man killed by St. Paul police last month is suing the city and the officers, saying his shooting was unjustified and an example of how African-Americans comprise a disproportionate share of those who die in encounters with the department. Cordale Quinn Handy, of Waukegan, Illinois, died March 15. Authorities have said the 29-year-old pointed a gun at police officers responding to a domestic incident before he was shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.