Dave Koz, Larry Graham to play Genesee Theatre in Waukegan

Dave Koz shares a concert bill with bassist Larry Graham at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Friday, Aug. 11. Bassist Larry Graham shares a concert bill with saxophonist Dave Koz at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Friday, Aug. 11. Expect a plentiful evening of jazz and funk when saxophone player Dave Koz and bassist Larry Graham team up in concert at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. Tickets are $39.50 to $89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14. Call 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com .

