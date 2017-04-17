2 arrested in connection with Waukegan drive-by shooting
Waukegan police have arrested two men in connection with a drive-by shooting Wednesday, according to a news release Saturday. Officers went to the 300 block of George Avenue about 8 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting.
