2 arrested in connection with Waukegan drive-by shooting

Waukegan police have arrested two men in connection with a drive-by shooting Wednesday, according to a news release Saturday. Officers went to the 300 block of George Avenue about 8 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting.

