Would-be robber flees Waukegan bank after showing gun
Police and the FBI are searching for a man who walked into a Waukegan bank Tuesday morning, showed a gun and demanded money, but left before receiving anything. A would-be bank robber had a last-minute change of heart Tuesday, fleeing a Waukegan bank shortly after showing a handgun and demanding money, police said.
