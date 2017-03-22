Would-be robber flees Waukegan bank a...

Would-be robber flees Waukegan bank after showing gun

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Herald

Police and the FBI are searching for a man who walked into a Waukegan bank Tuesday morning, showed a gun and demanded money, but left before receiving anything. A would-be bank robber had a last-minute change of heart Tuesday, fleeing a Waukegan bank shortly after showing a handgun and demanding money, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oral sex 9 hr bustanut 3
Waukegan steel Mar 13 Hugh Girrod 2
comment Mar 7 dislodged 1
Zion Upscale Resale (May '14) Mar 7 justaguy 3
Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10) Mar 7 justaguy 37
Local Politics Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14) Mar 3 Keepinithonest 13
News Shaw shooting suspect remains hospitalized (Jul '07) Mar 2 Sade Moore 4
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,105 • Total comments across all topics: 279,746,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC