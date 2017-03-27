Woodland District 50 settles apparel lawsuit alleging favoritism

Gurnee-based Woodland Elementary District 50 board members have agreed to settle their end of a lawsuit claiming a T-shirt company unfairly lost school spirit wear and athletic uniform deals because of a rival company's insider connections. Former Woodland Elementary District 50 board member Kellie Pappas was part of a lawsuit filed in 2016 by a T-shirt company claiming it unfairly lost school spirit wear and athletic uniform deals.

