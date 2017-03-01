Waukegan will see first female or African American mayor
With Waukegan Mayor Wayne Motley's apparent loss to Ald. Sam Cunningham, 1st, in Tuesday's Democratic primary, the city will likely elect either its first African American or first female mayor in the April 4 general election, which looks to be a showdown between Cunningham and independent candidate Ald.
